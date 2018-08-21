× Parents and Friends Protest to Push Drugs Out of Lehighton

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — After losing a loved one to a drug overdose, friends and family are trying to stamp out drugs in Lehighton.

A group of people stood on North First Street with one goal in mind — getting drugs out of Lehighton.

For weeks, signs reading “Stop selling drugs to my friends” and “Say no to drugs” could be seen by passing cars in this part of Carbon County.

“We all want us to come together and stop the drugs from coming to our town, from killing our family and friends. It is just devastating to have someone in your household pass away,” Patricia Graham said.

Graham lost her son Michael to an opioid overdose in July. Michael Graham would have been celebrating his 35th birthday later this week.

Devin Dunwoodie began holding signs after losing two friends to overdoses in the same week.

“It is a direct message to the dealer to stop selling drugs. It’s a public health crisis,” Dunwoodie said.

Dunwoodie met Michael Graham while they both were in recovery.

“Talk about giving the shirt off your back, it was chilly one day and he was like, ‘Hey, Devin, here is a sweater.’ He always wanted to make sure everyone else was alright, and that’s why I am out here. We know the heart he had,” Dunwoodie said.

Friends and family stood in the park in Lehighton hoping this brings change to their community.

“I want to remember him as a light because he was a light, and that little spark of light can illuminate, and he will be missed,” Dunwoodie added.

Dunwoodie plans to continue holding anti-drug signs every Tuesday for his friend Michael Graham.