Moisture-Related Problems Delay School in Williamsport

Posted 11:37 am, August 21, 2018

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Students in the Williamsport Area School District will be starting school a little later than planned due to mold.

The district says the recent heavy rain and humidity created moisture and mold-related issues in some of its buildings.

To make sure everything is safe and ready for students, the district hired a professional restoration company to deal with any problem areas.

Classes for students in the Williamsport Area School District will now start September 4.

