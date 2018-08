Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. -- Drivers using the Lehigh Tunnel should expect some delays over the next few days.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, the northbound lanes of the tunnel will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for inspections.

During those times, traffic will be diverted to one of the lanes in the southbound tunnel between Carbon and Lehigh Counties.