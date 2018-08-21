Hunt for Fugitive Shawn Christy Returns to Schuylkill County

Little League World Series: Scores, Stats, History and More

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The search for wanted fugitive Shawn Christy from McAdoo has returned to Schuylkill County, where all of this started more than two months ago.

Christy is wanted for making threats against President Donald Trump and other government officials.

U.S. Marshals say around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the same red pickup truck that Christy allegedly stole in Maryland, was found at a business along Tide Road in Rush Township near The Commons shopping complex.

Investigators believe Christy is once again on the run in the area.

“We’re not used to two and a half month long investigations. Mr. Christy has been elusive. He’s been an individual that seems to not need human contact. He can operate in the woods. He can avoid human contact, and it’s been a challenge. We’re not going to give up. We’re not going anywhere and we’re going to do everything we can to stay on his trail,” said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

