Honoring North Pocono Senior at School Districts Across Area

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa — It was cross country picture day at North Pocono High School Tuesday, but one senior was missing. That same senior will not start school next week, and he will not go to college next year to be a chemist like he planned.

On Route 435 in Roaring Brook Township, a memorial continues to grow at the crash site where 17-year-old Patrick Luptak lost his life Saturday night.

“Celebrate Pat’s life. Talk about him. Tell some of his jokes. That’s an important part in moving on,” said Patrick’s close friend and teammate, Vince Cianfichi.

Luptak’s friends and classmates are in awe of how the community has come together. Cianfichi set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral and other expenses.

“The goal was $5,000. Now, we’re approaching $15,000, which is absolutely incredible. It’s really overwhelming. It means a lot,” he said.

Now, several school districts are honoring Patrick, too. Student sections across northeastern Pennsylvania will have a green out at this Friday night’s football games.

“We decided that it was good to come together, and put rivalry and competition aside,” said Dunmore’s Miss Buck, Kayleigh Carey.

Dunmore plays Scranton Prep in their home opener this Friday night, but both teams’ fans will be wearing the same Eagles green, because they say community is bigger than the game.

“North Pocono needs all of the love that we can give them. I think it’s going to be such a powerful message to know that every one person in that stadium is going to be wearing green for Pat Luptak and for North Pocono,” said Scranton Prep Student Council President Kate Franceschelli.

“It’s wonderful. It just shows that northeast Pennsylvania is a great place to live and a great place to raise families. Our parents are raising their kids the right way, and we appreciate it greatly,” said North Pocono School District Superintendent Bryan McGraw.

Services for Luptak will be held this Thursday, August 23, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Lake Ariel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The ceremony will be the following day, Friday, August 24, at the same location at 11 a.m.

Cianfichi shared a message with Newswatch 16 from Patrick’s mother. Instead of flowers, she asks you please bring something the family can plant in the ground, something that can live on in Patrick’s memory.