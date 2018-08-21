High School Teen in Coma After Football Injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. -- Caleb Leone wears the number 20 jersey on the Jersey Shore Area High School football team, but he won't be on the field this Friday with his teammates for the Bulldogs' opening game. That's because Caleb was seriously hurt during last Tuesday's football practice.

Details are sketchy, but according to Caleb's family, the 17-year-old high school senior has been in a coma since last Tuesday. That's when he sustained a head injury at practice.

The Leone family is thankful for the community's support, but told Newswatch 16, "We are disappointed the school district has not reached out to us personally."

According to the Jersey Shore Area School District, Caleb was cared for as quickly as possible. In a statement, the district said the athletic staff conducted the practice in accordance with all PIAA guidelines and requirements, with student safety foremost in mind.

According to the PIAA, it is not a requirement for schools to have an athletic trainer on staff. Officials at Jersey Shore Area School District tell Newswatch 16 there was an athletic trainer at football practice the day Caleb was hurt.

Caleb's family is encouraging his friends and community members to wear orange to this Friday's Jersey Shore football game in honor of Caleb. There is also a Go Fund Me page to help Caleb's family with expenses.