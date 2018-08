Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teacher and coach from the Poconos was found dead inside his home.

Chris Pachuta, 35, taught social studies and coached boys soccer at Pleasant Valley High School near Brodheadsville.

The coroner says Pachuta's body was discovered inside his home in Polk Township early Tuesday morning.

Pleasant Valley High School officials say grief counselors will be available at the high school on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.