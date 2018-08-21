Heartwarming Daddy-Daughter Dance in Hospital Goes Viral

One Georgia family that’s going through a lot is getting an outpouring of love after video of a sweet moment between one strong little girl and her father goes viral.

Today on Phee’s last day of chemo on her first round and Daddy came to visit. Little did we know he had some surprises for us. I mean honestly I don’t think I could have picked a better man for my kids. At 2 years old this is hard on her on her family and the people that love her. These little moments make these times not so hard. A nurse came in and was like a volunteer dropped these dresses off I grabbed Pheonix one I TOTALLY believed her but really Brett had brought it. Brett thank you for being just what our children need. Did I mention she really loves her daddy. https://www.gofundme.com/95yght-fighting-for-phoenix#childhoodcancersucks 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 Posted by Christina Thompson on Thursday, August 16, 2018

2-year-old Phoenix Thompson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.

She had to begin multiple rounds of chemotherapy immediately following her diagnosis.

After finishing her first round, a nurse dropped off a gift for Phoenix — a tiny yellow dress.

It turns out it was from her dad, who showed up in a suit and tie to complete the surprise.

Dressed as Prince Charming, he shared a daddy-daughter dance with his princess.

The heartwarming moment has been viewed over 50,000 times on Facebook.

You can follow Phoenix’s brave battle on the family’s GoFundMe page.