Heartwarming Daddy-Daughter Dance in Hospital Goes Viral

One Georgia family that’s going through a lot is getting an outpouring of love after video of a sweet moment between one strong little girl and her father goes viral.
2-year-old Phoenix Thompson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia.
She had to begin multiple rounds of chemotherapy immediately following her diagnosis.
After finishing her first round, a nurse dropped off a gift for Phoenix — a tiny yellow dress.
It turns out it was from her dad, who showed up in a suit and tie to complete the surprise.
Dressed as Prince Charming, he shared a daddy-daughter dance with his princess.
The heartwarming moment has been viewed over 50,000 times on Facebook.
You can follow Phoenix’s brave battle on the family’s GoFundMe page.