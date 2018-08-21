Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Cuts For Kids’ Sake

Posted 4:00 am, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:59AM, August 21, 2018

Area stylists are cutting for a cause this week!

Jolie Health & Beauty Academy along North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre is hosting a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger.  Volunteers say “money raised will help provide  pediatric equipment, programs and services for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital near Danville, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Holy Spirit, a Geisinger Affiliate and more than 40 medical groups and pediatric specialty outreach clinics throughout the state.”

The “Cuts For Kids’ Sake” event takes place today, tomorrow and Thursday.  You can stop into the place for an $8.00 haircut or $25.00 facial. Times are 10 a.m. 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.  to 8 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the program today.

For more information on the event at Jolie, head here!

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s