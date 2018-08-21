× Cuts For Kids’ Sake

Area stylists are cutting for a cause this week!

Jolie Health & Beauty Academy along North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre is hosting a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger. Volunteers say “money raised will help provide pediatric equipment, programs and services for Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital near Danville, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Holy Spirit, a Geisinger Affiliate and more than 40 medical groups and pediatric specialty outreach clinics throughout the state.”

The “Cuts For Kids’ Sake” event takes place today, tomorrow and Thursday. You can stop into the place for an $8.00 haircut or $25.00 facial. Times are 10 a.m. 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the program today.

For more information on the event at Jolie, head here!