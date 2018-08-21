Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Clergy Sex Scandal Fallout: Renaming Buildings After Release of Grand Jury Report

Posted 6:53 am, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 06:48AM, August 21, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The president of the University of Scranton announced Monday that three buildings on campus named for former bishops of the Diocese of Scranton are being renamed.

This comes after the release of a grand jury report on sex abuse in the Catholic church.

That report names Bishops Jerome D. Hannan, J. Carroll McCormick, and James C. Timlin as covering up crimes of abuse in the church.

The buildings named after those bishops will be changed. Two will be renamed for saints, and the third will be named after two university students who died.

The university president made the recommendation and it was approved Monday by the board of trustees.

