Christmas Factory to Close in Marshalls Creek

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — All year round, the inside of the Christmas Factory looks like Santa’s workshop.

The business of trees, ornaments, and wreaths was a calling for owner Kurt Clausen, who runs the shop in Marshalls Creek.

“We seen other Christmas stores and it was unique for this area. We were the first and probably the only Christmas shop in the Poconos,” said Kurt Clausen, Christmas Factory owner.

After more than 30 years in the business, Kurt says he and his wife are ready to retire and will soon close.

Signs saying the place is going out of business now greet longtime customers like Diane Pizanie from Milford.

“It’s so depressing. We used to start coming here around Thanksgiving and it was every weekend. We always went out of here with something beautiful,” said Pizanie.

Now even though the owners of the Christmas Factory decided to close because they want to retire, some shoppers we spoke to say businesses closing seems to be a trend here in Marshalls Creek. Not far from the Christmas shop is a plaza with a lot of empty storefronts.

Evelyn DeJesus has a vacation house near Marshalls Creek and says this area has changed a lot since she started coming here 20 years ago. She’s sad to see one of her favorite shops close.

“It’s a bittersweet thing, yeah. You want them to go into the next season, but maybe someone else will pick it up and pick up the mantle. That would be great,” said DeJesus.

“Well it will be sorry, but then again, like I said, we are retiring, so,” said Clausen.

The owner says there is no set date on when the shop will close for good. Right now, the focus is on selling inventory.