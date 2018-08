× Business Owner Accused of Having Drugs, Running From Police in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — A business owner is behind bars accused of having drugs and running from police in Columbia County.

Officers say Marc Bankes tried to take off on a motorcycle Saturday after police spotted marijuana at his store in Berwick.

There was a struggle and an officer was dragged alongside the bike.

Investigators also say they found drugs in Bankes’ backpack when he was arrested.