West End Fair Underway in the Poconos

GILBERT, Pa. -- It's a sign summer is almost over in the Poconos: The West End Fair.

Crowds filled the fairgrounds Monday in Gilbert. Anna Wolbert from Marshalls Creek comes every year.

"We are here at the fair. My kids wanted to ride rides, and my husband and I wanted to go to the exhibits," said Anna Wolbert, Marshalls Creek.

In its 98th year, there's still plenty to see, do, and eat at the fair -- everything from produce contests, craft tents, farm animals, and more.

"I come to see the livestock and the antique equipment. Of course, I see the construction equipment because I had done that for many, many years," said Pat Mammana, Williams Township.

There's a bit of a modern twist at the West End Fair this year, a few of the game vendors are actually taking credit cards.

Mary Moyer from Easton won a grand prize at the basketball stand.

She thinks it's great some vendors are taking credit cards since not many people carry cash anymore.

"Well, it's definitely a lot better than it used to be. I mean, I remember when everything was just change," said Moyer.

"They are stepping up into the new generation and they gotta move up with the times. I think it's a good thing," said Bob Coyle, Williams Township.

Special events are also planned nightly at the fair, including musical acts and demolition derbies.

The West End Fair runs through Saturday.

