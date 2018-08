Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD, Pa. -- Three people were hurt Sunday morning in an ATV crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in a wooded area off Exit 5 of the Casey Highway. That's the Jermyn/Mayfield exit.

The names and conditions of the people hurt in Sunday morning's ATV crash in Lackawanna County have not been released.