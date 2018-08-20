A popular festival in our area has some Talkback callers seeing red. Other callers continue to sound off on last week's grand jury report on sex abuse in the Catholic church.
Talkback 16: Church Sex Abuse, Tomato Fight
-
Talkback 16: Flooding, Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church
-
Talkback 16: Priest Sex Abuse, Flooding, Scranton School District
-
Talkback 16: Child Abuse Case, Catholic Church Sex Abuse Scandal
-
Talkback 16: Crane Collapse, Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church
-
Talkback 16: President Trump’s Meeting with Putin, Talkback Callers
-
-
Talkback 16: Sentencing, Rain, Loud Commercials
-
Talkback 16: State Trooper Crash, Pets and Fireworks, Ally the Ladybug
-
Talkback 16: Heavy Rain and Flooding
-
Talkback 16: Pierogies and PennDOT Trucks
-
Talkback 16: Children Separated from Parents at the Border
-
-
Talkback 16: Feral Cats and Go Joe 21
-
Talkback 16: Weather Forecasts and Fun on the Job
-
Talkback 16: Go Joe, Threats Against President Trump