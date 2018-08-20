Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Talkback 16: Church Sex Abuse, Tomato Fight

Posted 6:20 pm, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 04:14PM, August 20, 2018

A popular festival in our area has some Talkback callers seeing red. Other callers continue to sound off on last week's grand jury report on sex abuse in the Catholic church.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s