Super 16 Team #7: Danville Ironmen

Super 16 Team #7 The Danville Ironmen.

Jim Keiser is a proven winner. His team won 9 games last year before losing to Loyalsock in the District IV AAA final. The pieces are in place to make another playoff push and Keiser has the cards in hand to double down or more than 9 wins.

"You know we got a lot of kids back. We got the Riley brothers and the Persing brothers and the Kozick brothers out here, so we got a lot of brothers out here and a lot of experience and a lot of talent and skill guys but we still need to find an offensive line yet," said Jim.

We'll to give the Ironmen even more weapons they moved former quarterback Peyton Riley right now as a senior to wide-out and replaced him with his younger brother.

"Peyton is a guy that we can throw in there and play quarterback and we can do a lot of wildcat stuff with him if we need to but KJ has had a great year and we have a lot of talent now so outside now that we hope we can get the ball to," again said Jim.

"We'll most of these seniors have been started since they we're freshman, so we have been playing together for four years now. So I am really excited to get out there so we have week one coming up in a week and we can't wait to get out there," said Shane Kozick.

"Having the skill kids like we do kind of takes the pressure off of us and maybe pulls a few guys out of the box. We're still going to do what we do beat and that's run the ball, but now we have a deep threat like I said to take guys out of the box," said Preston Fausnaught.

If Danville can get some help up front it should help versus a brutal schedule.

"You start with our first two games. We have Shikellamy and then Loyalsock on the road and Loyalsock is a loaded team and Shikellamy is really good. Central Columbia has a heck of a football team this year. Obviously Southern every year you know I don't even have to say anything about them, and we play Selinsgrove and a much improved Shamokin team coached by Henry Hynoski who's done a great job over at Shamokin, again said Jim.

Super 16 Team #7 the Danville Ironmen. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Montour County.