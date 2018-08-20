Search for Shawn Christy in Maryland

There are new developments in the search for Shawn Christy, the man from our area wanted by the FBI for threatening the president and other officials.
U.S. Marshals say someone spotted Christy sleeping in a vehicle Sunday evening in Cumberland, Maryland.
Marshals believe Christy is now traveling in a red pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates that was reported stolen.
The vehicle Christy stole from the home of Sarah Palin's former son-in-law in Kentucky earlier this month was found Saturday in Nitro, West Virginia. That's the same place investigators say Christy dumped a school van he stole from Drums, Luzerne County.
Marshals have not said where they think the McAdoo native could be headed next. They are asking for the public's help in locating Christy.
The reward for Christy's arrest is now up to $20,000.
3 comments
lickerblisters
This skookster seems to be very much attracted to the coal regions in other states as well. (Kentucky, West Virginia, etc.) Strange.
sweetcheeks4snugpants
He’s roaming all over the place presenting himself boldly. Da skook down a roamer. Slam-slam central.
berriosisback
is this skook on bath salts or synthetic pot? looks like he made a complete 360 from the skook towards maryland. this guy makes little sense.