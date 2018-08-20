Search for Shawn Christy in Maryland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are new developments in the search for Shawn Christy, the man from our area wanted by the FBI for threatening the president and other officials.

U.S. Marshals say someone spotted Christy sleeping in a vehicle Sunday evening in Cumberland, Maryland.

Marshals believe Christy is now traveling in a red pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates that was reported stolen.

The vehicle Christy stole from the home of Sarah Palin's former son-in-law in Kentucky earlier this month was found Saturday in Nitro, West Virginia. That's the same place investigators say Christy dumped a school van he stole from Drums, Luzerne County.

Marshals have not said where they think the McAdoo native could be headed next. They are asking for the public's help in locating Christy.

The reward for Christy's arrest is now up to $20,000.