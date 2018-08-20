North River Street Near Hospital Closed In Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Sewer work has closed a busy stretch of North River Street in Wilkes-Barre -- between Maple Street and Courtright Avenue -- for sewer work.

It is expected to take at least six weeks, causing concern for some nearby businesses.

"We're going to have to weather the storm. That's all we can do, we can't change it,

So, it's definitely going to affect us,” said Kevin Coombs of Smith’s New & Used Tires on North River Street.

The road is closed right next to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Some hospital employees say they will have to plan ahead, finding a different way to and from work.

Joe Sclafani works for Fox Ledge driving a water delivery truck in the area.

"It gets a little hectic, you know, because you have to find different routes to get around and some routes are not truck routes and makes it difficult for us,” he said.

Nearby one-way side streets have been made two-way streets during the project.

Emergency officials said they have a plan in place to get to and from the hospital while part of North River Street is closed.

"The hospital entrance will always be open and the main entrance from River (Street) will be accessible. It was also planned that most emergency traffic will be able to get around both directions on River (Street) at all times,” said Wilkes-Barre General Hospital COO Bob Stiekes.