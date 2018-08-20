× In Your Neighborhood

Back to School Carnival

The Abington Heights School District will host its annual Back to School Carnival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 23 at the high school. There will be free entertainment and games along with popular food trucks and vendors. A meet the Comets program will be held at 7:30 p.m. The free event is meant to bring the community together for the upcoming school year.

10th annual Music on the Lawn and Craft Fair / Yard Sale

The Lake Winola United Methodist Church will host the 10th annual Music on the Lawn and Craft Fair / Yard Sale, Saturday, August 25 from 1:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. The event, held at the church, will have craft and yard sale vendors throughout the afternoon long with live music. There will also be a chicken BBQ and campfire in the evening. Come on out for an afternoon of fun, music, crafts, and fellowship.