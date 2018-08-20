Getting Help After Flooding in Susquehanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE, Pa. -- Flood victims in Susquehanna County are only starting to get back on their feet. Numerous homes and businesses were damaged in flash floods one week ago, and on Monday, those folks had somewhere to go to get help.

Packed inside a room at the Susquehanna County building in Montrose, folks are on hand to lend a helping hand to flood victims across the county.

Too much rain all at once caused flooding in Hallstead and at other spots along creeks and streams. So much damage was done, homeowners needed somewhere to turn to recover.

"All underneath our trailer, it took everything underneath, our gas tank, our steps need to get fixed again," said Hallstead resident Kathryn Housman.

Housman lost a lot. At the disaster recovery center, she's getting help replacing food, clothing, and more that was lost in a flash.

"It's important because I have no way to replace it myself. It wasn't our fault. It was a freak of nature, but at least someone's helping with the freak of nature."

John Benio lives just outside Montrose. He lost everything in his basement as well as his vehicle and driveway.

"When it's all done and over, probably $20,000," he said.

The Harford Fair is going on as planned this week, and while so many people struggle to rebound from the flooding, the fair is giving back. This weekend, $1 from each entry fee will go to Susquehanna County Interfaith, the nonprofit helping flood victims recover.

"On a good Saturday, we can get 10,000 to 12,000 people through the gate," said Harford Fair director Jason Miller.

The huge need is a strain on organizations including Interfaith.

Sandra White tells Newswatch 16 the help from the fair and the community is appreciated as it's helping those who need it.

"The devastation, they just lost everything. It happened so quickly. We're there to fill the gap for the daily needs that they need right now – food, clothing, things of that sort," said White.

This disaster recovery center is open again Tuesday and Wednesday in Montrose across from the courthouse.

There's also one at the Harford Fair. The fair will also have donation buckets throughout the fairgrounds for all the victims of last week's flooding.