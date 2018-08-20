Fire at Northwest Area Delays Start of Classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials in the Northwest Area School District are considering their options this afternoon after a fire there Saturday.

The middle school/ high school in Luzerne County is off limits.

District officials say they are sure classes will not start as scheduled Monday morning. They do not know when they will be allowed back in their building.

At Monday morning band practice at Northwest Area Middle and High School in Union Township something was missing -- the instruments. Everything from trumpets, trombones, saxophones, and drums are back in the school that caught fire Saturday.

The school is temporarily off limits.

"It was kind of odd," said sophomore Nathan Lewis. "We couldn't go in the building to get our supplies around and we didn't have everything."

Students made the best of it, practicing formations and movements rather than notes and songs.

"It's just knowing where you're going and having focus and concentration," explained seventh grader Kansas Troy.

One of the things that made this fire particularly sad for Northwest Area officials is that much of what was on the second floor that was damaged was new or relatively new. The lockers were installed just two weeks ago and the ceiling is only one year old.

"There is significant damage to the halls and some of the classrooms. The first floor has water damage but we don't seem to see any damage to any of the classrooms or offices on the first floor," said operations manager Bette Ellis.

That means classes cannot begin as scheduled August 27.

"It's kind of bad because I wanted to start school already and see my friends again. It's kind of a good setback because of a longer summer," said seventh grader Alex Johnson.

That leaves more than 500 students, seventh through 12th grades, wondering when they will finish the school year in June of 2019.

The fire was ruled an accident. A state police fire marshal said an exact cause will be listed sometime on Monday.

The district is considering modular classrooms or split sessions until the school is cleaned up.

