Drug Ring Busted After Selling Pills to High School Students

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- Fifteen people were charged in one of the biggest drug busts in Snyder County history.

The district attorney’s office said these drug dealers had thousands of pills, and they were being sold inside Selinsgrove Area High School.

Students we talked to at the high school were too afraid to go on camera, but they said the school has felt more like a drug den.

The DA’s office said Noah Hendricks was at the center of a drug ring, selling weed, pain pills, and cocaine to teens at the high school.

Parent Lisa Hoover said she knows him.

“It does shock me, but with everything going on nowadays with the drugs, it's surprising really who's on it. It's really surprising,” Hoover said.

The DA’s office said in the spring of last year, Hendricks had 12,000 Xanax pills and in days, six Selinsgrove area teenagers overdosed on those pills.

“He dropped thousands of pills into the community, into a community of teenagers,” Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said.

Nine total adults and six juveniles were charged in the drug bust, all accused of helping to sell those pills and drugs.

The nine adults charged were:

Noah Hendricks

Juvon Batts

Jeffrey Dzierzawiec

Brice Harro

Rasheed Hill

Florin Nork

Lamont Patterson

Zach Broome

Brendan Carner

Juvon Batts was an all-state football player in 2016 and member of the WNEP Dream Team for his outstanding plays.

School starts in Selinsgrove on Wednesday. The DA’s office said there will be changes there.

“For anyone who thinks like, 'Oh, that's not going to happen in Snyder County. That's not going to happen in my school,' It can happen. We have to be really vigilant that drug dealers don't take advantage of these closed environments,” Piecuch said.

On top of selling drugs to teens, Piecuch said Hendricks was also behind an armed robbery at Susquehanna University last year and then another attempted robbery at a university in the western part of the state.

“It's shocking. I mean, anything like that in the district is really shocking to see, and to hear and to know that, especially when you know them and you knew their families personally. It's very hard, and I hope the kids get the help they need,” Hoover said.

Hendricks is locked up on $2 million bail. He will be back in court again for his preliminary hearing later this month.