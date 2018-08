Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is facing charges after Hazleton police say he shot a young woman in the stomach overnight.

Police say Roberto Alvarez-Marquez shot a 19-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Alvarez-Marquez was taken into custody at a hospital and is locked up on aggravated assault charges. Police also say he is not supposed to own a gun.

There is no word on condition of the victim.