Mini Boat Competition Raises Money for Trails

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People put their homemade boats in the water Sunday morning all to raise money for hikers and bikers in Carbon County.

The Float Your Boat competition was held at Split Rock Lagoon in Kidder Township.

Participants sailed their own mini boats made primarily of corks, straws, bamboo, and sticks and raced for prizes.

Kidder Hike and Bike Trail Group put together the event to raise money for the Lakes Loop Trail at Lake Harmony.

The non-profit group has plans to put several miles of trails throughout the township.

People took home prizes for fastest boat, the boat that raises the most money, and the cutes boat.