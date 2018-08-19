Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Mini Boat Competition Raises Money for Trails

Posted 7:21 pm, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:01PM, August 19, 2018

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People put their homemade boats in the water Sunday morning all to raise money for hikers and bikers in Carbon County.

The Float Your Boat competition was held at Split Rock Lagoon in Kidder Township.

Participants sailed their own mini boats made primarily of corks, straws, bamboo, and sticks and raced for prizes.

Kidder Hike and Bike Trail Group put together the event to raise money for the Lakes Loop Trail at Lake Harmony.

The non-profit group has plans to put several miles of trails throughout the township.

People took home prizes for fastest boat, the boat that raises the most money, and the cutes boat.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s