Mets And Phillies Players Spend The Day in South Williamsport At Little League Baseball

Present meets the future. Before the MLB/Little League Classic, the Mets and Phillies stopped at the Little League World Series, and yes, they were treated like rock stars.

"Giving out pins, signing autographs, watching some of the games, it's giving back to the sport that we love and the game that we played when we were young and it really was a blast today," said Michael Conforto.

"All I've seen today is smiling faces. so, for my teammates, i think it's just cool to come back and watch little league baseball because it takes everyone back to when they were out on the field, having fun and just messing around with their friends," said Scott Kingery.

This was especially meaningful for these 3 Little League World Series alums: the Phillies' Scott Kingery, who played in 2006, the Mets' Michael Conforto, in 2004, and New York's Todd Frazier, who won this thing 20 years ago.

"People don't really truly understand what it really meant to all of us to play here in front of 40,000 people every day. i think that kind of helped us out to be the players we are today. i want to show my kids and family what their father did back in 1998," said Todd Frazier.

It's an experience the major league players loved just as much as the kids and their message for the next generation of ball players? Simple.

"It gives these kids hope and dreams to maybe one day become a big league players and to fulfill those dreams. So to talk to them, keep inspiring them, and showing them that you can do this and don't let anybody ever tell you that you can't do it because we've done it. we're living proof," again said Frazier.

Landon Stolar reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from South Williamsport in Lycoming County.