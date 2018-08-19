× Man Admits to Sexually Assaulting Young Children

BANKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a man admitted to sexually assaulting two children under the age of 10 in Carbon County.

Court papers say an investigation found that Curtis Berger, 26, of Shenandoah, physically and sexually abused the children, a 5 year old and a 7 year old.

During an interview, Berger admitted to multiple accusations made by the victims.

Berger is locked up in the Carbon County prison on aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors charges.