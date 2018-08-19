IndyCar Race Draws Thousands of Fans to the Poconos  

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's the final race of the summer season at Pocono Raceway.

The ABC Supply 500 IndyCar race drew quite the crowd at the track near Long Pond.

A wreck caused a major delay in today's IndyCar race. It took about two hours to get the mess cleaned up. But despite all that, fans we spoke to were happy to catch Pocono Raceway's final race of the season.

Fred Bell from Stroudsburg used to work at the Tricky Triangle. These days, he comes as a fan.

"Oh, I am coming to the races. I am a big race fan. I love it. It's in our blood," said Bell.

The race got a slow start due to a major wreck.

Fans didn't mind waiting though as there was plenty to do and see, including a vintage car show.

Patrick Farley from Waymart brought his family. They checked out cars to kill time.

"We just like to be able to come in and see the cars, and it's just a lot of excitement when you see the cars running at the same time," Farley said.

"It's fun seeing all the cars and stuff," Liam Farley said.

People we spoke to say they enjoy coming to the IndyCar race because it's so different from the other races that take place here in the summer.

"I love it. I love it. It's up and coming really good. I hope they have it here two, three times a year, and if they can have it more, that would be great," said Thomas Janovski of Milford.

Janovski says he's been to two IndyCar races at Pocono Raceway. He says as long as the race keeps taking place, he will keep coming back.

"Well, the track was designed for IndyCars to begin with, so I always liked that, and it's Pocono, you know. It's historic, and it's what I love about it," said Janovski.