WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A detour is set to be put in place Monday as workers are scheduled to begin sewer work in part of Wilkes-Barre.

The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority is installing a wastewater interceptor line under North River Street. The work will take place between Maple Street and Courtright Avenue.

Detours will be set up to get around the area and to access to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

The sewer work is expected to take six to eight weeks.