Construction Project Causing Big Traffic Delays at Lake Wallenpaupack

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Business owners along part of Lake Wallenpaupack are crying foul, saying a construction project is costing them money.

The paving project along Route 6 near Hawley, between the intersection with Route 590 and the lake, led to big backups this weekend.

Business owners claim they were promised both Friday and Saturday would be free of delays.

"This past Saturday was our worst Saturday of the summer business wise. We were down almost $10,000 in business, and it was largely because of the 45 to 60-minute wait to get from Lake Wallenpaupack to the town of Hawley," said Justin Genzlinger, Settlers Hospitality Group.

The business owners estimate losing thousands of dollars to the construction delays, and with a big festival planned for next weekend on the lake, they hope PennDOT and the contractor stick to working on weekdays only.