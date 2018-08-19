Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Community Cleaning Up in Port Carbon

Posted 7:18 pm, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 07:04PM, August 19, 2018

PORT CARBON, Pa. -- People hit hard by flooding from last week's rain came together this weekend to clean up the damage.

The community of Port Carbon took to the streets Sunday, removing piles of garbage and mud.

The Red Cross also stopped at some of the hard-hit homes in need of assistance.

"The community coming together is what gets us through this. We gotta move forward. We're very fortunate to have a good community like Port Carbon," said Chuck Joy of Port Carbon.

Cleaning supplies, food, and clothing donations are still being accepted in this part of Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s