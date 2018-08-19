Community Cleaning Up in Port Carbon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CARBON, Pa. -- People hit hard by flooding from last week's rain came together this weekend to clean up the damage.

The community of Port Carbon took to the streets Sunday, removing piles of garbage and mud.

The Red Cross also stopped at some of the hard-hit homes in need of assistance.

"The community coming together is what gets us through this. We gotta move forward. We're very fortunate to have a good community like Port Carbon," said Chuck Joy of Port Carbon.

Cleaning supplies, food, and clothing donations are still being accepted in this part of Schuylkill County.