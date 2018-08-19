Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Bog Turtle Research

Posted 7:02 pm, August 19, 2018, by

We'll head to the Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge to follow members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service track the endangered bog turtle.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s