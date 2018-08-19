We'll head to the Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge to follow members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service track the endangered bog turtle.
Bog Turtle Research
-
BioBlitz: Investigating Wildlife in the Poconos
-
PA Fish & Boat Commission Marks National Boating Event
-
ESU Student Research Helps Ensure Clean Drinking Water
-
NOAA’s Dive Off Outer Banks Wildlife Refuge Captures Dramatic Video
-
Yards Brewing ‘City of Champions’ Getaway
-
-
Little Field of Dreams: Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League Gets New Field
-
Turtle Trapping
-
Astonishing Video Shows Truck Almost Hit Woman Trying to Save Turtle
-
Students Sent to Hospital After School Bus Hits Rock
-
Peregrine Falcons Nesting in Delaware Water Gap Area
-
-
Second Chance Wildlife Center
-
Ghigiarelli Qualifies for National U16 Tennis Team
-
Parkland Teacher Killed While Saving Students to be Honored at Former High School in the Poconos