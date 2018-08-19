Bishop Bambera Addresses Grand Jury Report in Video to Catholics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Catholics across the Diocese of Scranton watched a video during Sunday Mass in the wake of the 900-page grand jury report on allegations of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

The video played at churches including St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton. It shows Bishop Joseph Bambera talking about the grand jury report released last week.

The bishop apologizes and addresses the cover-up of child sex abuse within the diocese in recent decades.

That alleged cover-up included the former priest of St. Patrick's Parish, Father Martin Boylan, who was investigated for sexual misconduct but was never charged after the alleged victim chose not to testify.

Some parishioners believe the accusations are false.

"I love Father Boylan. I don't think he did what he's accused of. They never proved it. I love him. He's a god priest," said Karen Hogan of Taylor.

The report lists four separate accusations against Father Boylan, including one that was brought to light in 2016, after which he was suspended from the church.