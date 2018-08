× Armed Robbery in Snyder County

SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for the person who robbed a store at gunpoint in Snyder County.

It happened Saturday around 11 p.m. at the Beaver Springs Dollar General.

Troopers say the male was dressed in all black and had a gun. The robber took off with money from the register.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Snyder County.