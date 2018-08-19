Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Alexander Rossi Holds Off Will Power For Victory In ABC Supply 500

Posted 10:53 pm, August 19, 2018, by

Alexander Rossi racing for Andretti Autosports wins the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono on Sunday. Chase Senior has the reaction from victory lane.

