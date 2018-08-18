Check River, Stream Levels Near You

World of Little League Museum

Posted 9:30 am, August 18, 2018, by and

This month's Ford Great Escape takes us to South Williamsport to visit the Little League Museum! We take a tour through 6 innings to learn how Little League got started, and how it has become what is is today.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s