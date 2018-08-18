Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Will Power Wins Pole for ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway

Posted 6:41 pm, August 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44PM, August 18, 2018

With a lap of 219.947 MPH, Will Power captured the pole for Sunday's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Power is the two-time defending champion of the Verizon IndyCar Series race at the Tricky Triangle.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s