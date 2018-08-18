With a lap of 219.947 MPH, Will Power captured the pole for Sunday's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway. Power is the two-time defending champion of the Verizon IndyCar Series race at the Tricky Triangle.
Will Power Wins Pole for ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway
