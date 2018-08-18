Post Office Named for Iraq War Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Pa. -- A soldier killed in action in Iraq has been honored in Tioga County.

The Liberty Post Office was renamed in honor of Staff Sergeant Ryan Ostrom.

The 25 year old died while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom back in 2005.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry of the Pennsylvania National Guard out of Williamsport.

"This means the world to me. I mean, we did a memorial up here, started it in his honor in the community. This puts the icing on the cake," said Scott Ostrom, Ryan's father.

A plaque in Staff Sergeant Ostrom's name was also dedicated during Saturday's ceremony.