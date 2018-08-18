Help for Homeless Veterans

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Helping homeless veterans was the cause behind a benefit at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday.
The event raises money for St. Francis Commons, a shelter for veterans in the city.
The fundraiser was held in Peckville last year, but organizers say it got too big for the space.
People enjoyed live music and a car show as well as raffle baskets and snacks.
Employees of Beard and Shears Barbershop and Shave Parlor put on the event. They hoped to raise a few thousand dollars for the shelter.
41.401306 -75.641406