Help for Homeless Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Helping homeless veterans was the cause behind a benefit at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday.

The event raises money for St. Francis Commons, a shelter for veterans in the city.

The fundraiser was held in Peckville last year, but organizers say it got too big for the space.

People enjoyed live music and a car show as well as raffle baskets and snacks.

Employees of Beard and Shears Barbershop and Shave Parlor put on the event. They hoped to raise a few thousand dollars for the shelter.