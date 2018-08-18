Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Help for Homeless Veterans

Posted 7:15 pm, August 18, 2018, by , Updated at 06:17PM, August 18, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Helping homeless veterans was the cause behind a benefit at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday.

The event raises money for St. Francis Commons, a shelter for veterans in the city.

The fundraiser was held in Peckville last year, but organizers say it got too big for the space.

People enjoyed live music and a car show as well as raffle baskets and snacks.

Employees of Beard and Shears Barbershop and Shave Parlor put on the event. They hoped to raise a few thousand dollars for the shelter.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s