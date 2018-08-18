Driver in Hit and Run Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. -- Authorities have identified the driver involved in a hit and run in Northumberland County.

Police in Northumberland borough say the driver of a dark-colored Dodge Durango struck the victim around 11 a.m. Friday along Orange and Second Streets. The victim, an elderly man, was crossing the street in a crosswalk at the time.

The victim is in critical condition.

Police say the driver has been identified, but they have not said whether the driver is in custody.