ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teen is dead after a crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened along Route 435 in Roaring Brook Township near Elmhurst just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency and recovery crews brought out lights to help bring the car back up the steep bank.

Route 435 was down to one lane while police and tow crews worked at the scene.

The coroner is not releasing the name of the victim until family has been notified.

There is no word what led to the crash.