PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People were treated to some music and much more at the annual Canal Festival in Wayne County on Saturday.

The Wayne County Historical Society hosted the event near Hawley for the sixth year now.

The festival celebrates the history of the Delaware and Hudson Canal, which took coal from northeastern Pennsylvania to market in New York City in the 1800s.

"People do not realize what this was before our society started to do this. We have many plans for the house," said Jean Meagher of Honesdale.

The Lock House along Route 6 is one of the only reminders of the canal.

Eventually, the historical society hopes to have a boat on the Lackawaxen River to go with the Lock House.