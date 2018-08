Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Keith Phelps from Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps shows us how to make a traditional wreath with an Americana flare. This wreath is perfect for any patriotic holiday or to hang up all year round.

"Garden's on Green Street" Open House

Saturday, August 18 from 11am - 6pm

Sunday, August 19 from 1pm - 5pm

Keith & Meg Phelps

406 Green Street

Mifflinburg, PA 17844