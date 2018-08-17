Check River, Stream Levels Near You

Weather Clears up for Little League Games

Posted 5:08 pm, August 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:29PM, August 17, 2018

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- The rain held up long enough for fans to catch a Little League game Friday afternoon at the complex in South Williamsport.

It was raining for some of the day in South Williamsport, but things dried up in time for the games

The tarp covered the field at Lamade Stadium Friday morning during some scattered showers.

People were just starting to set up their chairs and walk around.

Several people put plastic bags or ponchos over their seats in hopes of keeping things dry for the game.

Things did clear up in time for the 1 p.m. game between Spain and Japan.

However, there was a bit of mud.

The kids we saw didn't seem to mind. Instead of using cardboard to slide down the hill, some were just riding down on their stomachs.

We spoke with a few boys from South Williamsport who decided they wanted to stay clean.

"They were covered from mud here down to their feet,"8-year-old Braedon Knapp said.

"I didn't want to get dirty and I'm not allowed to anyway, and it's muddy."

Get more information about the 72nd Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

