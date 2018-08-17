Wallenpaupack is one of our honorable mention teams in our Super 16 pre-season countdown. The Buckhorns have size, and will wear down opponents, but they have a tough opener when they visit Valley View.
Wallenpaupack football preview
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
84th Annual Scranton Lions Club 2018 Dream Game Preview
-
Penn State Football Player Gets Scholarship in Viral Video
-
Potts Ready For His Return To The Millionaires Backfield
-
Dream Game extra sound
-
-
Armstrong Takes Over Head Coaching Duties For Riverside Football Team
-
Getting Kids Excited for Track
-
Robert Spagna Championships
-
City Squad Preps for Dream Game
-
Lake Wallenpaupack Dam Release Draws Crowd
-
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
Extreme Flag Football League Thriving In Monroe County
-
Coaches Ready for 84th Annual Dream Game