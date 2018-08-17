Loyalsock lost five games last season, and lost several key players including All-State Linebacker Hunter Webb. That said it wouldn't be a surprise at all, to see Sock improve on last season that only ended when the Lancers lost to undefeated Scranton Prep 3-128 in the State Playoffs. Quarterback Connor Watkins can make every play, with Gerald Ross and All-State candidate at WR. Bam Brima has the name and game for outstanding line play. This will be an exciting team, with weapons at every level.
Super 16 Team #9: Loyalsock Lancers
