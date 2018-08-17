Super 16 Team #11: Old Forge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Old Forge returns a lot of talent from a team that went 11-2 before running into Williams Valley in the State Playoffs. Sophomore Quarterback Dante Lucarelli looks to build on an encouraging Freshman season. Anthony Rios supplies a big play threat, and for a small school Old Forge has good numbers with about 30 players on the team. With Brett Wargo manning the middle of the defense the Blue Devils may be able to improve on last season, that's the goal anyway.