North Schuylkill lost Quarterback Doug Weist and WR Scott Grigas from a team that went 8-3 last season. The Spartans, though, are well fortified on both sides of the line with size and experience. Mitch Wagner scored eight Touchdowns in five games last season at Running Back. Keep Wagner healthy, and work on fundamental football and North Schuylkill should go North in the standings from last season.
Super 16 Team #10: North Schuylkill
