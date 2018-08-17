× Route 15 Back Open in Union County After Crane Collapse

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road is back open after a crane collapse earlier this week in Union County.

Route 15 was closed for about five miles near the Union and Snyder County line after a crane crashed down onto a bridge near Winfield on Tuesday.

According to PennDOT, both lanes of Route 15 north are back open.

However, only the left lane of Route 15 south is open.

Officials say the right lane of Route 15 south is expected to stay closed for the next several weeks.

