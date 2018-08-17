× Rape Charges Against Coach in the Poconos Dropped

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The most serious charges against a former East Stroudsburg High School volleyball coach have been dismissed.

Leighton Hewitt was charged with rape last year but in court on Friday, prosecutors dropped those charges.

Prosecutors say the rape charges against Hewitt were dropped because the victim in the case decided she did not want to move forward with a trial.

Instead, Hewitt will serve one year of probation for giving alcohol to a minor.

In court, Hewitt admitted he gave alcohol to a 19-year-old girl in June of last year.

He had nothing to say after his hearing.

Hewitt was the former girls volleyball coach at East Stroudsburg High School North in Dingmans Ferry, as well as a former substitute teacher within the Stroudsburg Area School District.