Landscapers Catching Up On Work After Heavy Rain

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Since we're getting a break from the relentless rain, landscapers are rushing to work on their projects.

We found worker's from Keller's Lawn Care and Landscaping hard at work in Wilkes-Barre.

"The challenge is the rain we've gotten this year," Keller's Lawn Care and Landscaping owner Brian Keller said. "Between the raindrops and the sun, it's been trying this year."

All of the rain has made it difficult for landscapers to do things such as cutting grass, meaning a lot of them are behind on their work. Keller said he's had to put projects on hold.

"The ground is soggy, wet -- machines are getting stuck," Keller said. "They're leaving brown tracks through the yard, so it's very trying."

All of the workers at the Edwards Garden Center in Forty Fort said all of this rain has been impacting their business, too.

"It's just been a really strange year," Edward's Garden Center Wholesale Manager Nick Kelly said. "I mean, I think it's rained 24 out of 30 of the last days, which just makes it impossible to get work done out there, (including) planting or even just cutting grass."

Many landscapers get their supplies from Edward's Garden Center.

"It does affect my business," Kelly said. "Not necessarily in a negative way. I mean, it's actually kind of good for me sometimes because the guys there, they can't cut grass. They're going to do other things involving stone, mulch, fertilizer. It really affects what we're selling at the moment."

That's what Keller's workers have been doing when the rain gets in their way -- they mulch. Recently, his workers have been pulling 11 to 12-hour shifts to get caught up.

"We are in the middle. If it keeps raining like this, we're behind again," Keller said. "But, we're catching up."

Keller said he's been lucky that his customers have been understanding.

"Thank God we have great customers and they understand what we're going through just like everybody else is, so that's great for us," Keller said.

Keller admits the rain is a lot better than a drought, however, he said, the rain that's fallen this past month has been too much.